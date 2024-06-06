Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Spending Extra Time on This Group in Offseason Training
The Los Angeles Chargers hiring of new head coach Jim Harbaugh sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, giving them a real buzz for the first time in a long time. Coming off a championship at Michigan, Harbaugh now gives the Bolts some credibility heading into his first season with the team.
The Bolts have been preparing for the season through OTA's like any other team but have done so in a Harbaugh-like fashion. He has prepped his programs to focus on different areas to help the team be more well-rounded.
Eric Smith of Chargers.com reported that the Bolts have continued to focus on one specific area in practice. That would be special teams, something that often gets lost in terms of importance on the field.
"The Bolts once again used up a noticeable chunk of practice time on special teams, as that area continues to be an emphasis for Harbaugh and Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken. The Chargers spent time on the new kickoff format but didn't do a full-team drill, instead focusing on one half of the field before switching to the other side."
While offense and defense are the two focal points in football, special teams can make or break a team. There are three facets to the game of football but special teams aren't the sexiest of the three, causing it to be forgotten.
However, it seems that the Bolts are making sure they are prepared for any situation they may face on the field this season. Harbaugh is known for having his teams be well prepared and it has translated over to the Bolts.
If the Bolts can make some noise this season, it would be an impressive turnaround from 2023. The organization is looking for sustained success, even if it takes a little bit of time for it to come to fruition.
