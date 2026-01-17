Chargers coaching carousel gets major updates

The Los Angeles Chargers offseason is off and running. General manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh held their end of the season press conference on Thursday, just days after a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots in the Wildcard round.

The press conference featured significant questions about the team's performance in the wildcard round and the decision to move on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin. Harbaugh alluded to the decision to move on from his longtime friend came down to the performance of the offense in the postseason over the past two seasons.

Harbaugh and Hortiz made it clear that they are building the Chargers to be a championship team, and the performance in the playoffs needs to improve. The Chargers began their search for what Harbaugh described as the head coach of the offense to become the new offensive coordinator.

RELATED: Chargers move one step closer to pairing Justin Herbert with Mike McDaniel

Coach Harbaugh also clarified several questions about what type of offensive system they will be looking for in a new offensive coordinator and said they are open to all different systems. An open mind in offensive systems came as somewhat of a surprise given Harbaugh's history and the playstyle he demands. It is a clear signal that Harbaugh is willing to step out of his comfort zone.

Harbaugh and Hortiz also we asked about defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and his interviews for open head coaching positions around the NFL. Harbaugh has always stated that it was only a matter of time before Minter would be moving on. Harbaugh and Hortiz confirmed every team with an opening had requested to interview Minter.

Senior NFL reporter drops big news as coaching search begins

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated, answered fan questions in his weekly NFL mailbag. The Chargers coaching carousel was a hot topic which he addressed. According to Breer, he has heard the Chargers are at least interested in talking to recently fired head coaches Brian Callahan and Brian Daboll as well as Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb.

Breer was accurate to start his reporting as the Chargers, shortly after his mailbag was published, announced they had interviewed former Titans head coach Brian Callahan.

we’ve completed an interview with Brian Callahan for offensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/yMP0sZRpIy — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 16, 2026

Breer also discussed Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and unfortunately for Chargers fans, he tied Minter to the Las Vegas Raiders. So far, Breer was simply connecting dots between Minter's time at the University of Michigan and the Raiders front office's connection to Michigan as well. He also mentions the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers as being top fits for Minter.

RELATED: Chargers offensive coordinator search tracker: Latest updates on Jim Harbaugh’s hunt

News of top candidate emerges

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported early on Friday evening that the Chargers are among teams that will interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The #Chargers will join the (long) list of teams set to interview former #Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for their vacant OC job, sources say, which will likely happen early next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2026

Mike McDaniel, on the surface, may seem like a philosophical inverse of Jim Harbaugh on offense. McDaniel has had very successful run games in Miami and find answers for his quarterback. The added possible benefit if the Chargers are able to bring in McDaniel, would be reuniting him with his offensive coordinator in Miami, Frank Smith, whom would also be reunited with the Chargers and Justin Herbert.

The Chargers' offensive coaching search is moving quickly, and they are casting a wide net and looking into multiple candidates and offensive styles. The Chargers need to nail their offensive coaching hire to set up Justin Herbert and the offense with answers for tough defenses when they get punched in the mouth in the playoffs. This off-season is critical as the roster will be dramatically reshaped with the most available cap space in the NFL and currently only 32 rostered players in 2026.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers who might have played their final snaps with team

Takeaways from Chargers' end of year press conference yields hiring hopes for 2026

Joe Alt’s scary injury update still offers good news for Chargers

Chargers hint at 5th-year option decision for critical piece of future