Chargers irrational rooting guide for NFL's Divisional Round playoff games

For the eighth consecutive year, the NFL will hold its Divisional Round weekend playoff game without the Los Angeles Chargers. The last time the Bolts made the final eight, the head coach was Anthony Lynn and Justin Herbert was a junior at the University of Oregon.

Yep, 2019 seems eons ago. Coming off last Sunday's demoralizing 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots, the Chargers will only be spectators this weekend the the NFL gets down the four team vying for a Super Bowl berth in next week's conference championship games.

MORE: Chargers begin offensive coordinator hiring search by interviewing ex NFL head coach

While head coach Jim Harbaugh continues his search for new offensive coordinator that began on Friday with an interview of Brian Callahan, four high-profile NFL games will be played. The Chargers have not interest in these games ... or do they?

Our admittedly irrational rooting guide for this weekend's Divisional Round games:

Buffalo Bills over Denver Broncos

This one is pretty straightforward. The Broncos are an AFC West foe, and you never want to see your hated rival have success.

San Francisco 49ers over Seattle Seahawks

Win one for ... Eric? Niners linebacker Eric Kendricks knocked down the fourth-down pass that beat the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He also spent 2023 with the Chargers, starting 14 games during the season that got Brandon Staley fired.

Houston Texans over New England Patriots

The Chargers lost to both this season, so can they end in a tie? We think it's best for the Drake Maye coronation to slow down just a bit before he already surpasses Hebert.

MORE: 'Treadmill' Chargers locked into familiar pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears over Los Angeles Rams

Not that we're wishing ill will on the Chargers' crosstown rivals ... check that, yes we are. As much as we don't want to see SoFi Stadium roommates advance, maybe there would be a smidge of happiness for former Bears Khalil Mack and Keenan Allen.

Chargers-Rams | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

