Chargers begin offensive coordinator hiring search by interviewing ex NFL head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers on Friday officially began their search to replace former offensive coordinator Greg Roman by interviewing Brian Callahan.

Callahan, who was fired as head coach of the Tennessee Titans in October, has also interviewed for for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator position. The 41-year-old had a 4-19 record with the Titans and was fired by Titans' ownership in part for not being able to develop rookie quarterback and 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

He was fired six games into this season after his team's 1-5 start. Prior to his stint with the Titans, he was offensive coordinator for quarterback Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals from 2019-23. In that span the Bengals went to the playoffs twice and played in Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 season.

The Chargers parted ways with Roman this week after another 11-win regular season ended with another Wild Card playoff loss. The Bolts were hapless in a 16-3 loss at the New England Patriots last Sunday in Foxboro.

The new offensive coordinator hired by head coach Jim Harbaugh will obviously have to be a good fit with quarterback Justin Herbert. He was under pressure all season, sacked a total of 60 times including six in the playoff loss. In two playoff games the last two seasons, Herbert and the offense have managed just one touchdown and 15 points. They have lost the games by a combined 33 points.

Callahan has 16 seasons of NFL coaching experience including stints with the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos. Originally from Champaign, Illinois, he played quarterback at UCLA 2002-05.

The Chargers beat Callahan's Titans in both 2024 (27-17) and 2025(27-20).

