Charger Report

Chargers Notes: Linebackers, Injuries, New Signings

The latest news and notes out of Los Angeles.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 29, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) enters the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers have just wrapped up their mandatory minicamp run this past week, their first under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Here's the latest news and notes from the Bolts:

Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh on Same Page as Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa in One Crucial Area

Pro Bowl Chargers linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa seem to be well aligned with L.A. head coach Jim Harbaugh on one critical element.

Chargers News: Joey Bosa Explains Decision to Take Pay Cut

Bolts Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Bosa opted to stay in town and restructure his extant contract with L.A. this offseason. He had two years left on a five-season, $135 million extension he had initially inked circa 2020.

Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Provides Injury Next Update on Gus Edwards

Newly-signed free agent running back Gus Edwards has followed new Chargers general manager from the Baltimore Ravens this summer. Will he be healthy in time for training camp later this summer?

Chargers News: Justin Herbert Addresses Los Angeles Losing Keenan Allen, Mike Williams

How L.A.'s rocket-armed Pro Bowl signal caller feels about losing his two most reliable pass catchers in 2023.

Chargers News: Free Agent Wide Receiver Signs with Los Angeles

Even midway through June, L.A. is adding intriguing new additions to its training camp roster.

Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Impressed with Team-First Mindset So Far in Offseason

Jim Harbaugh is liking what he's seen out of his new club thus far during theoffseason, with training camp still on the horizon.

Alex Kirschenbaum

ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum is a maniacal sports fiend who derives his only pleasure in life from watching adults play children's games.

