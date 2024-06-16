Chargers Notes: Linebackers, Injuries, New Signings
The Los Angeles Chargers have just wrapped up their mandatory minicamp run this past week, their first under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Here's the latest news and notes from the Bolts:
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh on Same Page as Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa in One Crucial Area
Pro Bowl Chargers linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa seem to be well aligned with L.A. head coach Jim Harbaugh on one critical element.
Chargers News: Joey Bosa Explains Decision to Take Pay Cut
Bolts Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Bosa opted to stay in town and restructure his extant contract with L.A. this offseason. He had two years left on a five-season, $135 million extension he had initially inked circa 2020.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Provides Injury Next Update on Gus Edwards
Newly-signed free agent running back Gus Edwards has followed new Chargers general manager from the Baltimore Ravens this summer. Will he be healthy in time for training camp later this summer?
Chargers News: Justin Herbert Addresses Los Angeles Losing Keenan Allen, Mike Williams
How L.A.'s rocket-armed Pro Bowl signal caller feels about losing his two most reliable pass catchers in 2023.
Chargers News: Free Agent Wide Receiver Signs with Los Angeles
Even midway through June, L.A. is adding intriguing new additions to its training camp roster.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Impressed with Team-First Mindset So Far in Offseason
Jim Harbaugh is liking what he's seen out of his new club thus far during theoffseason, with training camp still on the horizon.