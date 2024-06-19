Chargers Notes: Pro Bowl Linebackers, Gus Edwards, Departing Receivers
The Los Angeles Chargers have five weeks to reflect prior to the start of their 2024 training camp activities. But just because the Bolts will be idling, doesn't mean the news machine isn't moving right along.
Here's the latest news and notes out of Los Angeles.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh on Same Page as Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa in One Crucial Area
New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, returning to the NFL after spending nine very successful seasons in the college ranks with the Michigan Wolverines, seems to be philosophically aligned with his two best defenders, veteran Pro Bowl linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
Chargers News: Joey Bosa Explains Decision to Take Pay Cut
Joey Bosa was a hot topic lately on Charger Report. The four-time Pro Bowler, who'll turn 29 in July, discussed his decision to restructure his contract ahead of the 2024 season. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Ohio State product had two seasons left on a reported five-year, $135 million extension prior to the change.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Provides Injury Update on Gus Edwards
Following six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (and former Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, now the Chargers' GM), 29-year-old running back Gus Edwards agreed to a free agent deal with Los Angeles. Head coach Jim Harbaugh recently offered up some fresh intel on his health.
Chargers News: Justin Herbert Address L.A. Losing Top Wide Receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams
Pro Bowl Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert lost his top two pass catcher targets this offseason, when the Bolts traded six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth round draft pick and cut Mike Williams. Now, he breaks down the impact of those losses on his approach to his offense.
Chargers News: Free Agent Wide Receiver Signs with Los Angeles
The Bolts have opted to take a flyer on an intriguing new wideout late into their offseason.