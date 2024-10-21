NFL’s best bromance? Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh share a special bond
It looks like we’ve got a full-blown bromance on our hands in LA! Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and head coach Jim Harbaugh have sparked up a bond that has everyone talking and laughing. The two are still getting to know each other, but their dynamic is turning out to be one of the highlights of the season for Chargers fans.
Sitting at 3-2, the Chargers are gearing up for a huge Monday Night Football showdown against the Cardinals, but it’s hard to ignore the lighthearted moments between Herbert and Harbaugh. From Harbaugh playfully smacking Herbert’s pads during Week 1 to Herbert hilariously mistaking it for a hug, this bromance is blossoming before our eyes.
Harbaugh has always had a way with quarterbacks, and Herbert seems to be the next on his list of close-knit QB friendships. What makes it even better? Herbert, once camera-shy and reserved, is now breaking out into smiles whenever coach Harbaugh’s antics are on display. You can tell he’s feeling the love and mutual respect between the two, and it’s infectious.
"Justin has always hated cameras and things where he's the center of attention," left tackle Rashawn Slater said, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim, "but I see him smiling when [Harbaugh] does it, so I'm like, that must be a sign that he really respects Coach."
Who knows? Maybe this growing connection is the secret ingredient that will lead the Chargers to even more victories. Keep an eye on this dynamic duo – because their bond might just be what helps lead the Chargers toward something special this season!
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
3 realistic trade targets for the Los Angeles Chargers before deadline
Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Cardinals, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
Chargers fans are not happy about latest Joey Bosa injury update
Are Chargers calling Jets about trade for the wrong WR?
Are Chargers falling behind Steelers in Mike Williams trade talks?