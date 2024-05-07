New Chargers Offensive Weapon Reviews Justin Herbert Connection
New Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hayden Hurst is looking forward to pairing up with another top quarterback in Justin Herbert. Hurst has previously played alongside great quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow during his stints with four other teams in the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers.
Hurst broke down down why he's excited to work with Herbert, citing Herbert's professionalism and desire to win as two key reasons he'll have to step up his own game in the offseason program.
"Just being with a professional of that elite status," Hurst said, via Chris Hayre of KCAL News. "I was in Cincinnati two years ago with [Joe] Burrow, he's obviously in those conversations as well, those top-tier quarterbacks. How he goes about his business, he's a professional, he's one of the best in the league. You know what he's coming with every single day, so you better have your stuff in line. He's going to be rolling and he wants to win, so he wants the same people in place with him. It's a really great environment, but there's going to be a lot of competition. I know when training camp rolls around it's going to be fast and physical, it's a great place to be."
Hurst is one of two free agent tight end additions for the Chargers, alongside Will Dissly. He comes to the Bolts after catching 18 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown with the Panthers in 2023. He has a total of 195 career receptions for 1,902 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Both players are expected to both provide another weapon to Herbert as well as lead a balanced Chargers offense that will prioritize both the run and the pass under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. They are also expected to replace the production of former Chargers TE Gerald Everett, who caught 51 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns.
