Chargers Meeting With Top Free Agent Wide Receiver
The Los Angeles Chargers need an upgrade at their wide receiver position, especially when it comes to proven veterans. The team opted not to take a receiver in the draft until round two when they took Georgia's Ladd McConkey. They also selected USC's Brenden Rice in round seven.
Despite Rice having a father who is the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game, there is no promise that he or McConkey will emerge as a top player at the position. The Chargers will see what they are made of during rookie camp, OTAs, and preseason.
That said, the only proven veteran on the team is Joshua Palmer. The rest of the wide receiver room is packed with rookies like Derius Davis and Quentin Johnston. Though both got some experience under their belts in the 2023 season, they will need to bring more to their games in 2024.
To allevaite the concerns of having only one reliable veteran, the Chargers are currently set to meet with one of the best available wide receiver free agents this week.
Jeremy Fowler reported on X that former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is set to meet with the Chargers this week.
Boyd may have had a down year with 667 yards and 2 TDs, but he was sharing a crowded receiver room with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Regardless of his 2023 starts, Boyd is a dependable receiver, and would immediately bolster the Chargers pass-catching prowess. He could also add some veteran advice to the incoming rookies and Johnston.
Boyd's eight seasons with the Bengals has resulted in 513 catches and 6,000 yards, which is nothing to scoff at. Boyd could provide an immediate deep threat option for Justin Herbert.