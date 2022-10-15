Chargers Channeling Healthy Competition Between Alohi Gilman, Nasir Adderley

COSTA MESA – After serving a depth role the first four weeks to open up the season, Chargers' third-year safety Alohi Gilman received the start last Sunday in Cleveland over Nasir Adderley.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley explained the decision to insert Gilman as the starter last week by saying he's earned the opportunity to see more playing time, paired with wanting to spark competition.

"I think just consistency, consistency with everyone," Gilman said on what he thinks he showed the coaching staff that led to him getting the start against the Browns. "Chemistry with all the guys. Just being consistent and reliable."

Reliable, indeed. Last Sunday, as the game neared the three-minute mark with the Browns inching into the red zone, Gilman intercepted Jacoby Brissett's pass inside the end zone to prevent Cleveland from taking the lead late in the fourth quarter.

In Gilman's first start this season, he finished the game with seven tackles, one interception and one pass breakup.

As he thrived last week, playing 67 defensive snaps – more than he's played in the previous four games combined – Staley said the team will configure the starting free safety spot by a week-to-week basis.

“We’re going to let those guys continue to compete and try to put our best combination out there," Staley said. "I thought Lo did a good job in his first game. Just like anything, your first start out there, you have to get yourself in rhythm. He made a big play for us, the red-area takeaway. I thought he had some really good open-field tackles for us, getting some guys on the deck. The more you play, the more you’re going to improve."

Staley said Saturday, after the conclusion of the team's final practice this week, that he's pleased with where the competition between the two players currently stands.

"It's been great," Gilman said of this week's competition. "Everyone knows Nas is a starter, you know what I mean? He's my brother, so it's all healthy and good competition. Whoever's gonna be out there is gonna ball, so that's all that matters."

Adderley has been the Chargers' starting free safety since the 2020 season. In four starts this year, he's made 16 tackles with one interception, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

While the coaching staff still remains encouraged with Adderley, they’re still searching for more from the former second-round pick.

"It’s the process of being a young guy in the defense and learning his way," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. "Sometimes, when you step away, or you get removed, you find a different way to approach it. We’re hoping that is what is going to come to light, that he finds his way and approaches it. We’re going to keep opening up the competition each week for those two so that we can put the best guy in that position on the field."

Staley refrained from stating who will start this week. When the Chargers take the field for pregame warmups, we'll have a good idea of who will receive the starting nod against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

"I can't control what else goes on in terms of playing, starting or not," Gilman said. "My role, since I've been here, is trying to figure out what I can do to be the best all around safety. Wherever they can plug me into places, whether it's close to the line of scrimmage, the deep part of the field, that's been my focus this offseason, just being well rounded."

