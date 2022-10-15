Chargers CB Bryce Callahan Looks to Continue Building Off Hot Start to 2022 Season

COSTA MESA – Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan was a late addition to the team this offseason, but the value he's brought to Brandon Staley's defense cannot be undermined.

Callahan, in joining the Chargers, kept him in a similar scheme to the one he's played in during his previous stops with the Bears and Broncos. While he offers versatility as a player who can play inside and along the boundary, Callahan has held down the nickel cornerback position for the Chargers this season.

"It helps being that I played in this scheme my whole career," Callahan said of his encouraging start to the year. "I came in already kind of familiar with it, comfortable with the things I needed to do. And then after that, it's just playing assignment football, doing your technique, being responsible for your assignment."

Through five weeks, Callahan leads the Chargers with two interceptions and hasn't allowed more than 21 receiving yards in a single game up to this point. Quarterbacks have targeted Callahan in coverage 19 times, resulting in 11 completions for 75 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Among cornerbacks with 100 coverage snaps this season, Callahan has held opponents to the third-fewest yards.

“I think that Bryce is playing like he always has, which is just steady, productive," coach Brandon Staley said. "I think that he has been a real bright spot for our defense. He’s been so consistent through five games. He’s been able to go toe-to-toe. I think that you saw the stats, the metrics of his coverage ability, and when he has been in coverage, what the completion percentage has been, and stuff like that.

"He’s having an excellent year. That’s how he’s played. He’s just brought that veteran presence. In today’s NFL, when you play five DBs, your star is as important of a position as there is. Certainly glad to have him.”

The Chargers' new-look defense has shown the potential that the unit has, delivering timely interceptions. But on the flip-side, they've still encountered struggles periodically in trying to slow down the run.

Last week, the Browns averaged seven yards per carry, running for 213 yards. Teams have averaged 130 rushing yards on the Chargers, ranking 24th in the NFL.

But just as Cleveland ran the ball to their own liking just a week ago, the Chargers came through with a game-altering interception when they needed it most. Safety Alohi Gilman picked off Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the end zone as regulation reached the three minute mark.

"I think coach said it perfectly, 'we're a work and progress,' Callahan said in assessing the defense's play. "We have all the pieces we need to be a great defense. There's been splashes here and there – but with explosives we have given up and big runs we need to stop – once we get all of that figured out, we'll be a great defense. We're a work in progress."

As the Chargers look to gather more consistency on defense, the unit's starting group features six new starters – including two in the secondary with Callahan and J.C. Jackson.

Jackson, who's still trying to find his footing following ankle surgery and an adjustment to a new defense schematically, has yet to log his first interception with the Chargers.

But Callahan says Jackson has brought wisdom regarding concepts he used as a member of the Patriots as they look to add that into the Chargers' arsenal.

"Press-man, man techniques, things like that. Bringing some of what he did in New England over here and how they kind of see things and what worked for them in how we can incorporate that into our stuff," Callahan said of Jackson's impact. "He's played a lot of football so he knows a tip or two."

In Week 6, as the Chargers look to stack their third consecutive win, they’ll host the Broncos, a team Callahan knows quite well having played in Denver from 2020-2021.

Callahan will matchup in the slot against former teammate KJ Hamler, looking to slow down the speedy pass-catcher.

"He’s been doing that slot cover since he came in the league, and has been in this system for a long time," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said of Callahan's success in the slot. "He definitely knows what he is doing. We feel like he is a quarterback at that position, especially when you have new pieces and younger players on the outside of him. We think that he provides some calmness in his play."

Callahan is one interception shy of setting his single-season career-high with three.

