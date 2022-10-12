Chargers Looking for CB J.C. Jackson to Get Into His 'Comfort Zone'

COSTA MESA – Now seven weeks removed from an ankle procedure to fix a comfort issue, cornerback J.C. Jackson has endured a rocky start to his Chargers tenure.

Jackson, 26, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the team this offseason to come in and serve the role of Brandon Staley's top cover cornerback.

With Jackson's ankle surgery taking place two and a half weeks before the season opener, he was held out of two of the first three games this season due to recovery.

Now having played in back-to-back games the last two weeks, Jackson has logged nearly every defensive snap during the Chargers' bouts with the Texans and Browns.

However, the results when teams have targeted Jackson in coverage have largely been a mixed bag thus far.

“He was up and down. There were some good moments and then there were some moments where he needs to be able to be a lot better," Staley of Jackson after the Chargers' 30-28 win over the Browns in Week 5. "He just needs to get in his comfort zone from a fundamental standpoint, and that’s still a work in progress.

"We know that he’s the man for the job. He did a lot of good things in the second half. I thought in the first half he was up and down, but in the second half he was much better, much more like what we’re used to seeing. We’re just going to keep working with him because he’s the right guy to be coaching."

Against the Browns, primarily being matched up against Amari Cooper, Jackson was targeted nine times, giving up five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett turned in a 112.3 passer rating when throwing at Jackson in coverage.

“I think that J.C. just needs to get into his comfort zone, play in his technique and play his game," Staley said Wednesday. "I think that sometimes it’s hard for people to understand that when you go to a new scheme, when you’ve kind of made your name in a new scheme — you’ve been in the same system, the same location, you’ve been hearing something the same way for four years or five years — and then you transition, there’s all this transition that happens.

Staley says he's taking the responsibility on himself to get Jackson back up to speed as quickly as they can. Jackson performed strong during training camp, but after having to sit out for four weeks, the Chargers' high-priced free agent signing has yet to find his footing during the regular season.

“Just hearing a different language, a little bit," Staley said of the difference from his scheme compared to the Patriots, where Jackson play his first four seasons. "Him getting used to the way of doing things. But we brought him here to do what he does best. We’re not trying to change him, that’s for sure. It’s just him getting out there with his teammates, him getting into rhythm, and playing his game.”

Derwin James, the Chargers' heartbeat of the defense, explained Wednesday that when dealing with an ankle issue and having to make quick cuts, there's an adjustment to be had.

"It's tough because you're constantly stopping and playing on that thing," James said of the ankle. "As a defensive back, our feet and hips is really the main two things. I'm pretty sure it's a different adjustment for him. He's working through it and he's not a guy to make excuses. So he's gonna keep getting better from it and I know he's gonna want to play how he wants to play."

Jackson, who's recorded more interceptions (17) than any defender the last three seasons, will look to record his first takeaway in a Chargers uniform under the bright lights of Monday Night Football when the Broncos come to town in Week 6.

"Each week, I feel like he's grown and he's gonna keep improving and eventually he's gonna play how we know he can play," James said of Jackson. "No one is turning away from him. We all know what type of player J.C is."

