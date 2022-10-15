Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Saturday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their final practice of the week on Saturday in preparation for their Week 6 matchup on primetime against the Broncos.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) participated in a limited portion of the team's individual drills before moving off to the side and working with a trainer in which he ran sprints at about 60 to 70 percent.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (quad) was present during Saturday's practice, being considered a full participant. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Hopkins will be good to go for this week's game as he'll handle the kicking duties.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) is dealing with an MCL sprain, prompting him to wear an extensive brace throughout this week's practices. He's been a limited participant on the injury report each day this week.

Center Corey Linsley (illness) missed Saturday's practice, but is expected to play Monday night.

The Chargers have two players who received injury designations while the Broncos have nine.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

C Corey Linsley (illness)

Limited:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Full:

QB Justin Herbert (ribs)

K Dustin Hopkins (quad)

G Zion Johnson (ankle)

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee)

LB Kyle Van Noy (back)

Game status:

DOUBTFUL: WR Keenan Allen

QUESTIONABLE: T Trey Pipkins

Broncos injury report

Did not participate:

ILB Josey Jewell (knee)

S Caden Sterns (hip)

CB K'Wuan Williams (wrist)

Limited:

OLB Jonathan Cooper (hamstring)

RB Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs)

CB Damarri Mathis (knee)

TE Eric Saubert (thigh)

OL Billy Turner (knee)

G Dalton Risner (back)

Full:

RB Mike Boone (foot)

CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

DL Mike Purcell (ankle)

OLB Baron Browning (wrist)

S P.J. Locke (concussion)

OLB Aaron Patrick (concussion)

RB Latavius Murray (wrist)

QB Russell Wilson (shoulder)

G/C Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)

Game status:

OUT: ILB Josey Jewell, S Caden Sterns

QUESTIONABLE: OLB Jonathan Cooper, RB Melvin Gordon, CB Damarri Mathis, G/C Quinn Meinerz, G Dalton Risner, TE Eric Saubert, OL Billy Turner

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.