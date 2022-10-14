Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – After holding a walk-through on Thursday, the Chargers returned to the field for a standard day of practice on Friday.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) went through individual drills during the beginning of practice. About halfway through individuals, he moved off to the side, working with trainers where he rans sprints at about three-quarters speed.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (quad) was considered a limited participant for the second consecutive day.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) is wearing a brace, but did partake in practice to some capacity after just working off to the side to start the week. Pipkins is dealing with an MCL sprain, but isn’t expected to miss any time.

Chargers injury report

Limited:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (quad)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Full:

QB Justin Herbert (ribs)

G Zion Johnson (ankle)

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee)

LB Kyle Van Noy (back)

Broncos injury report

Did not participate:

ILB Josey Jewell (knee)

G Dalton Risner (back)

Limited:

OLB Jonathan Cooper (hamstring)

RB Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs)

CB Damarri Mathis (knee)

G/C Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)

TE Eric Saubert (thigh)

S Caden Sterns (hip)

OL Billy Turner (knee)

CB K'Wuan Williams (wrist)

Full:

RB Mike Boone (foot)

CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

DL Mike Purcell (ankle)

OLB Baron Browning (wrist)

S P.J. Locke (concussion)

OLB Aaron Patrick (concussion)

RB Latavius Murray (wrist)

QB Russell Wilson (shoulder)

