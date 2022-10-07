Chargers Encouraged But Not Satisfied With Running Game

COSTA MESA – Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said he felt the rushing attack took a step in the right direction last Sunday in the team's 34-24 win over the Texans.

Meanwhile, he also suggests there's more to get out of the running game, stating they aren't satisfied with the 81 rushing yards they totaled last week.

Running back coach Derrick Foster led meetings this week by showing a picture of two chicken bones. One had been eaten completely clean and the other still had meat left on the bone.

Foster's message to the Chargers' running back group was there's still more to chew on as things relate to their running game.

"He was like 'this is how I feel our run game is, still has some meat on the bones,' Ekeler said, explaining Foster's chicken wing example during meetings. "But that's the situation now. How can we make these runs better? It comes down to us and meshing with the O-line, being in the right space at the right time and making the right cut."

The Chargers entered last week's game with just one explosive run through the first three weeks. However, against the Texans, they found their footing, ripping off four runs that qualified as an explosive run of 10-plus yard or more, including Ekeler's longest run of the game that went for a 20-yard touchdown.

Ekeler got the the monkey off his back last week, finding the end zone – not only for the first time this season – but he scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.

"Man, I needed that in Week 1," Ekeler said of his three-score game. "I try to get in the end zone every game, obviously. But it definitely feels good to get back in the end zone, especially after going on a dry streak for three games."

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi followed some of Ekeler's thoughts, advocating that the running game did some quality things last week, but isn't done in reaching their potential.

“I think we had some important runs in that game. The way it felt during the game, I was a little surprised at the final stats because we had some bigger runs," Lombardi said. "Obviously, taking four knees at the end of the game kind of adds to the lack of yards per carry. I think we’ve been saying it all year, just needing more consistency.”

In explaining how the Chargers can find that level of consistency and build off of last week's performance, Lombardi said it takes everyone, including him calling the plays.

“I think it’s everybody. I think it’s me calling the plays and everyone just executing better," Lombardi said. "I wish it were easy that you could just point to one thing, but as usual in these things, it’s everyone kind of pulling a little harder to get the thing going in the right direction.”

It'll be a tall task ahead for the Chargers' running game as they face a Browns' defensive front that features two former No. 1 overall picks off the edge.

Lombardi has described Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney as werewolves when game-planning with his offense for the week. That reference is his way of emphasizing just how impactful Garrett and Clowney are in each phase of the game – rushing the passer and in run support.

"We'll have to have a plan for them when they're on the field because they are a game wrecker," Ekeler said of the Browns' edge duo of Garrett and Clowney. "When we have them on the field we will be very aware and treat them with respect that they've earned."

Cleveland ranks 17th against the run across the first four weeks, allowing an average of 113 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Chargers are searching for their first 100-yard rushing total of a single game this season.

As players and coaches signal confidence with the way they're trending, the Chargers will attempt to unlock the run game a step further in Week 5.

