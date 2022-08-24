Skip to main content

Former Chargers HC Don Coryell Named Coach/Contributor Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Former Chargers HC Don Coryell is inching closer to being recognized as a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

COSTA MESA – Former Chargers head coach Don Coryell is one step closer to hearing his name called in Canton, Ohio.

Coryell was selected as one of 29 semifinalists under the coaches/contributors category back in July.

On Wednesday, Coryell was named a coach/contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Coryell was chosen among 12 semifinalists.

The other candidates chosen by the coach/contributor committee include the following: Robert Kraft, Mike Shanahan, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, Roone Arledge, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Clark Shaughnessy and John Wooten.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will vote in January, when the Class of 2023 is selected. Coryell needs at least 80 percent of the votes in order to obtain a Hall of Fame bust in Canton.

Coryell spent nine seasons as coach of the Chargers and five years with the Cardinals, finishing his career with an all-time coaching record of 111-83-1. His greatest influence to the game of football stems from his innovative offensive approach, nicknamed "Air Coryell."

Under Coryell's offense, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts led the league in passing yards across four consecutive seasons.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

