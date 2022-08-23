Skip to main content

Chargers Waive Three Players to Cutdown Roster to 80

The Chargers waived three players on Tuesday.

COSTA MESA – Tuesday marks the second of three roster cutdown days ahead of the start of the regular season.

Last week, the Chargers waived five players to bring their roster down to 85 players. On Monday, they waived kicker James McCourt and guard Cameron Hunt, brining their total to 83 players.

That left them needing to make three more roster moves prior to the roster reduction deadline of 1:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

In an effort to reach the 80 player threshold, the Chargers waived cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, inside linebacker Damon Lloyd and outside linebacker Ty Shelby with injury designations.

They also signed cornerback Michael Jacquet and placed tight end Stone Smartt on Reserve/Non-Football Injury.

The Chargers now sit with 80 players heading into their final preseason contest on Friday against the New Orleans Saints. After making further evaluations across Tuesday and Wednesday's practice, paired with Friday's game, the Chargers will be tasked with cutting down their roster once more, getting down to 53 players.

While some tough decisions will be on the horizon, general manager Tom Telesco confirmed over the weekend that they'll carry three quarterbacks on the roster, locking in Chase Daniel and Easton Stick as Justin Herbert's backups.

The pecking order of which passer is the second-string has yet to be determined.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

