Skip to main content

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Undergoes Ankle Surgery

The Chargers will be without J.C. Jackson for roughly 2 to 4 weeks following a procedure on his ankle.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers could enter the start of the regular season without star cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson, who the Chargers gave a five-year, $$82.5 million contract this offseason, underwent ankle surgery Tuesday at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery, the team announced. Jackson's procedure was performed by by Dr. Martin O'Malley, and is estimated to return in 2 to 4 weeks.

The Chargers season opener against the Raiders sits 19 days away. If Jackson is unavailable to play, that leaves Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. as the team’s top two outside cornerbacks to open up the year.

While Jackson hasn't played in any of the Chargers' two preseason games, he did partake in the joint practice with the Cowboys last week on Wednesday and Thursday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players huddle during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Waive Three Players to Cutdown Roster to 80

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) with linemen Storm Norton (74) and Trey Pipkins III (79) and Rashawn Slater (70) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Inching Closer to Answer at Starting Right Tackle Spot

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Misses Practice With Undisclosed Injury, WR Joshua Palmer Enters Concussion Protocol

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players huddle during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Waive Three Players to Cutdown Roster to 80

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) with linemen Storm Norton (74) and Trey Pipkins III (79) and Rashawn Slater (70) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Inching Closer to Answer at Starting Right Tackle Spot

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Misses Practice With Undisclosed Injury, WR Joshua Palmer Enters Concussion Protocol

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) gestures after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Returns to Practice For First Time Since Offseason Ankle Surgery

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers workout during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Waive Two Players Ahead of Second Cutdown Day

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) droops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Five More Chargers Named to 2022 NFL Top 100 Players List

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) moves in against Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers to Carry Three Quarterbacks on 53-Man Roster

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Sage Surratt is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 32-18 Preseason Loss vs. Cowboys

By Nicholas Cothrel