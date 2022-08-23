Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Undergoes Ankle Surgery

COSTA MESA – The Chargers could enter the start of the regular season without star cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson, who the Chargers gave a five-year, $$82.5 million contract this offseason, underwent ankle surgery Tuesday at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery, the team announced. Jackson's procedure was performed by by Dr. Martin O'Malley, and is estimated to return in 2 to 4 weeks.

The Chargers season opener against the Raiders sits 19 days away. If Jackson is unavailable to play, that leaves Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. as the team’s top two outside cornerbacks to open up the year.

While Jackson hasn't played in any of the Chargers' two preseason games, he did partake in the joint practice with the Cowboys last week on Wednesday and Thursday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

