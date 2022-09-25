Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds: Week 3 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars.

INGLEWOOD – After playing last week on Thursday Night Football, the Chargers have had 10 days to prepare for their Week 3 contest against the Jaguars at SoFi Stadium.

However, the long list of injuries surrounding the Chargers roster will largely factor into the outcome of Sunday's game. 

The biggest question ahead of kickoff has to do with the health status of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. After suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage following a hit from Chiefs pass rusher Mike Danna last week, Herbert is considered a game-time decision against the Jaguars.

In addition to Herbert's status, the Chargers are expected to be without center Corey Linsley (knee), cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring).

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) are considered questionable. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Allen has a 50/50 shot to play.

The Jaguars had just one player receive a game designation on the final injury report, featuring cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip) who is questionable.

Factoring in the injuries between the two teams, the betting odds have seen a bit of a shift.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks Justin Herbert (10) and Chase Daniel (7) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Game Prediction

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Use Friday as Rest Day For Justin Herbert: Where Does His Status Sit Ahead of Game vs. Jaguars?

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Injury Report: Friday

Chargers vs. Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Chargers -3.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers -188, Jaguars +155
  • Over/under: 42.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

After opening as a 7-point favorite, the lines have changed as the Chargers now sit in favor by 3.5 points just ahead of kickoff. 

The most drastic line movement came Friday afternoon following the Chargers' practice when Herbert didn’t throw a pass. Staley described Friday's practice as part of the week's plan – to use that as a rest day for Herbert after he completed his typical throwing routine on Thursday.

The point total for the game has also dropped, moving to 42.5 points after initially opening at 47.5.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 contest is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

