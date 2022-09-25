Chargers vs. Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds: Week 3 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

INGLEWOOD – After playing last week on Thursday Night Football, the Chargers have had 10 days to prepare for their Week 3 contest against the Jaguars at SoFi Stadium.

However, the long list of injuries surrounding the Chargers roster will largely factor into the outcome of Sunday's game.

The biggest question ahead of kickoff has to do with the health status of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. After suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage following a hit from Chiefs pass rusher Mike Danna last week, Herbert is considered a game-time decision against the Jaguars.

In addition to Herbert's status, the Chargers are expected to be without center Corey Linsley (knee), cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring).

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) are considered questionable. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Allen has a 50/50 shot to play.

The Jaguars had just one player receive a game designation on the final injury report, featuring cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip) who is questionable.

Factoring in the injuries between the two teams, the betting odds have seen a bit of a shift.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Chargers vs. Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Moneyline : Chargers -188, Jaguars +155

: Chargers -188, Jaguars +155 Over/under: 42.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

After opening as a 7-point favorite, the lines have changed as the Chargers now sit in favor by 3.5 points just ahead of kickoff.

The most drastic line movement came Friday afternoon following the Chargers' practice when Herbert didn’t throw a pass. Staley described Friday's practice as part of the week's plan – to use that as a rest day for Herbert after he completed his typical throwing routine on Thursday.

The point total for the game has also dropped, moving to 42.5 points after initially opening at 47.5.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 contest is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

