Chargers Use Friday as Rest Day For Justin Herbert: Where Does His Status Sit Ahead of Game vs. Jaguars?

COSTA MESA – The Chargers quarterback situation for the Week 3 contest against the Jaguars will remain a mystery up until game time.

One day after Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert went through his normal throwing routine on Thursday, was then held out of attempting passes throughout the duration of Friday's practice open to the media.

Herbert was officially declared questionable for Sunday against the Jaguars with game day being 10 days removed from when he suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage.

“There have definitely been improvements," Herbert said of his health. "I think the most important thing is just to be prepared for Sunday and do your best, whatever that looks like. Just do everything you can in the treatment room, the film room, out on the field, whatever it looks like, but just to be ready.”

Following the final practice of the week, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said the plan the past few days was to test Herbert's throwing ability on Thursday to see how he feels, and then utilize Friday as a rest day.

“You want to make sure that he goes out there to actually throw, to see how he feels. Then, you want to get back to resting," Staley said, explaining Herbert's practice involvement. "That was the thought process, to put him through individual [period], get him out there, throw, perform the plan, and then see where he is. Using today as a rest day, and then seeing where we go here over the weekend.”

Herbert said he felt good when throwing in practice yesterday, but Staley has continued to describe his quarterback's status as day-to-day.

“He doesn't feel great, by any means, but he was able to go out there and throw the football. I think a lot of it was seeing his response to each throw — then, obviously, after practice, and then this morning," Staley said. "We're just going to keep knowing more as we go.”

When asked if he thinks he'll be able to play this weekend, Herbert indicated that he's unsure at this point in the week.

"That’s a decision that we have a couple days left to make. We don’t play today. We play on Sunday," Herbert said. "Whatever the plan is, I know that our team is going to be prepared to do everything we can. That decision will be made on Sunday and haven’t ruled anything out.”

Herbert expects to go through a pre-game routine on Sunday that will lead into a decision of whether or not he plays.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has previous experience of dealing with this same injury that Herbert finds himself in the middle of. Four years ago, Ekeler received a pain-numbing shot, coupled with a rib protector, which led to him being able to suit up and play without missing a game.

"I've played with a cracked rib before too, and when you get to the game, it's a game day decision," running back Austin Ekeler said. "Are you able to go, are you physically able to, are you safe physically? And then can you endure what can actually happen? And can we actually get you in a spot where you feel like you can actually perform?"

Ekeler details the different layers that go into overcoming a rib injury as his quarterback looks to surpass those same obstacles. Herbert already wears a rib protector so there won't be any adjustment there on his behalf.

If Herbert's rib injury, does in fact, prevent him from playing, the Chargers have a plan in place for backup quarterback Chase Daniel to run the offense.

“I think that we're prepared either way with the contingencies," Staley said. "I think that our coaching staff has done a good job with that. Our players are prepared for that. That's just kind of the nature of what's happening right now.”

Daniel has a history of playing for Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. The journeyman backup was brought back to the Chargers this offseason after joining the team last year in Lombardi's first season with the club. Daniel also carries with him prior knowledge of Lombardi's scheme from when they crossed paths dating back to their days in New Orleans from 2010-12.

Daniel has taken some of the first team snaps in practice this week when Herbert has not participated.

“Chase looked like how he always looks — steady, poise, command, accurate, tough, all of the things that Chase is known for," Staley said. "Our team really believes in him and Easton [Stick] because they've proven that every day in practice. He attacks the plan the same way, and that's part of the reason why he has been so successful in the league.”

Ultimately, the final decision of Herbert's game status comes down to his comfort level. Staley has said that with injuries, players lead the charge that determine whether or not they play. Herbert will be the lead voice in the eventual outcome.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.