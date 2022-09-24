Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Game Prediction

The outcome of this game has a lot to do with the Chargers quarterback situation. Is Justin Herbert able to play through the fractured rib cartilage he suffered in Week 2? And if he does play, how effective can he be?

The decision of whether or not Herbert suits up against the Jaguars will be made just ahead of game time. Herbert said Friday he expects to go through a pregame routine before he and the team will come to grips on if he'll start the game under center. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Other notable injuries that surround the Chargers have to do with the man upfront who protect Herbert. The team is likely to be have center Corey Linsley available as he's listed as doubtful to play due to a knee injury. Right tackle Trey Pipkins is questionable with a foot injury, but was upgraded to a full participant in practice Friday after being limited during the previous two days.

Among others, wide receiver Keenan Allen is questionable with a hamstring injury as is tight end Donald Parham. Cornerback J.C. Jackson is doubtful and didn’t practice all week, looking as if he'll miss the Week 3 game after making his debut last week, coming back from an ankle procedure.

There's a lot of injuries for this Chargers team to overcome this week that go beyond Herbert's status. And that's not nothing given that Jacksonville looks like a different Jaguars team than they have in previous years – at least through the first two weeks.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has come in and changed the culture in just his short time there. The Jaguars are coming off a shutout performance in which they defeated the Colts 24-0 last week, moving to a 1-1 record. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to have made a jump from where he stacked up as a rookie last season, signaling signs of growth through the early goings of this year.

Game prediction

With so much uncertainty regarding who will play quarterback for the Chargers, this is a difficult game to predict. With Herbert only going through his normal throwing routine once during the week's practice open to the media, and using Friday as a rest day, it's unclear just how much pain he's still in when twisting his midsection and going through his throwing motion.

The betting odds saw a shift yesterday, as the Chargers went from 7-point favorites to now being favored by 3.5 points. With the lines changing, it appears the sportsbooks don't envision Herbert playing.

In following suit and making my prediction with the thought that Herbert doesn't play and Chase Daniel is the starter, I'm picking the Jaguars to pull out a close one.

Jacksonville has forced six takeaways through the first two weeks, and hold the league's top turnover differential at +5. If Herbert plays, I think the Chargers come away with a win, but I'm unsure that's the case as things look as if Daniel might be the more realistic option with Herbert's health status sitting in limbo.

Prediction: Jaguars 21, Chargers 20

2022 game prediction record: 2-0

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

