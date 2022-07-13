Nasir Adderley on the Chargers' Offseason Additions: 'We Know We Have a Special Group'

The Chargers propelled themselves into becoming the talk of the offseason thanks in part to their aggressive pursuit of free agents and ability to pull off blockbuster trades.

While they weren’t the only team in the AFC West to send shockwaves throughout the league, the Chargers have positioned themselves to be real contenders for the division and presumably put together a Super Bowl run.

Ultimately, the acquisition to trade for All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack, sign arguably the top free agent on the market in J.C. Jackson and add proven commodities such as Kyle Van Noy, Bryce Callahan, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, have changed the state of the team's defense in just a matter of months.

But it's not just about the newcomers. What makes the Chargers defense such an intriguing unit is how the new additions will mesh alongside the nucleus of players who returned from last year's group.

The likes of Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr., Nasir Adderley and others will join forces with a healthy free agent class brought aboard.

"We know we have a special group around us, but we also have a room full of competitors," Adderley told Corey Kennedy of the team's official website. We have a lot of competitors that are working hard to perfect their craft and pushing one another because we know that's the only way we are going to reach our goals; pushing one another. It's a real good environment out here on the practice field and we're getting better every day."

The Chargers allowed the third-most point per game last season (27), but after the flurry of moves the team has made to improve the unit from a season ago, Adderley says it's easy to feel the atmosphere is different, even in a walkthrough practice.

"You feel it in the walkthrough, you even look around and see we've got some guys," Adderley said. "I think it's really unique that we know that this isn't going to be a walk in the park. We know that we're going to have to put the work in and we're going to have to work hard every day. I mean because it's the NFL, talent isn't going to get you there. Talent and the work ethic combined [is] what's going to make this thing go."

Adderley dealt with a finger injury last season in which he played through, but ultimately led to a few possible interceptions slipping through his hands. However, Adderley says this year he's eager to correct those mistakes while taking on a more extensive communication role on the backend of the defense.

"I just want to be available," Adderley said. "I want to be a leading communicator in our secondary. I want to just make sure I'm doing my job at a high level and making sure I'm giving everything I can to this team."

To wrap up the Chargers' mandatory minicamp, Chargers coach Brandon Staley highlighted Adderley among the standouts throughout the offseason program.

"I thought Nas really showed up," Staley said last month. "He was our most productive guy in the spring in the secondary. I think those those two guys [Adderley and Jalen Guyton] for sure kind of stood out to me and had prepared well, they're in great shape physically and mentally have been sharp and I thought that they both had quality springs."

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.