Chargers Request Interview With Two More Candidates For Offensive Coordinator Position

The Chargers' search to find a new offensive coordinator continues, and the team has identified two more candidates for the role.

Last week, the team requested permission to interview Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson and Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

On Monday, the Chargers began showing interest in two more suitors, scheduled to interview Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel and Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Steckel, a Princeton grad, is highly thought of for his intelligence and respect by players. He got his start in coaching with the Cleveland Browns, becoming the assistant head coach from 2009-12. Since 2013, Steckel has been on staff with the Tennessee Titans, occupying a multitude of roles, including offensive assistant, assistant wide receivers coach and tight ends coach.

Olson enters the interview process having a long history of calling plays for an offense. The 59-year-old has served stops as the offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions (2004-05), St. Louis Rams (2006-07), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11), Oakland Raiders (2013-14), Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-16) and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders for a second stint (2018-21).

After being the quarterbacks coach in Sean McVay's first season in Los Angeles, Olson rejoined his staff last offseason. The Rams also lost their offensive coordinator with Liam Coen making the move back to the college ranks, taking Kentucky's offensive coordinator job. Therefore, Olson could also be in consideration for the Rams' offensive coordinator opening.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have each voiced their strong desire to find the team an offensive coordinator with leadership qualities. They've emphasized that being their top priority, and Steckel and Olson appear to fit that mold.

Quarterback Justin Herbert will also have influence in the team's decision-making process of who ultimately is awarded the offensive coordinator position.

For the third time in four NFL seasons, Herbert and the rest of the offensive personnel will be tasked with learning a new offense.

