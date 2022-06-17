Photos: Chargers Complete Mandatory Minicamp

Here's a look at photos from the Chargers' two-day mandatory minicamp.

The Chargers wrapped up mandatory minicamp this week – a two-day practice session that included a full attendance from the roster.

The team went through individual drills, 7-on-7s and 11-on 11s during minicamp. The Chargers won't formally meet again until training camp kicks off in late July.

To see the Chargers back on the field, here's a photo gallery of shots from this week's minicamp.

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) and coach Brandon Staley during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) catches the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kemon Hall (37) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) wears a Guardian Cap during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) and safety JT Woods (22) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers secondary coach secondary coach Derrick Ansley supervises defensive backs Deane Leonard (33) and Ja'Sir Taylor (36) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox (56) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Raheem Layne (41) catches the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

