Skip to main content

Photos: Chargers Complete Mandatory Minicamp

Here's a look at photos from the Chargers' two-day mandatory minicamp.

The Chargers wrapped up mandatory minicamp this week – a two-day practice session that included a full attendance from the roster.

The team went through individual drills, 7-on-7s and 11-on 11s during minicamp. The Chargers won't formally meet again until training camp kicks off in late July.

To see the Chargers back on the field, here's a photo gallery of shots from this week's minicamp.

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) and coach Brandon Staley during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) catches the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebackers Chris Rumph II (94) and Emeke Egbule (51) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kemon Hall (37) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) wears a Guardian Cap during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) and safety JT Woods (22) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers secondary coach secondary coach Derrick Ansley supervises defensive backs Deane Leonard (33) and Ja'Sir Taylor (36) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox (56) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Raheem Layne (41) catches the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Scroll to Continue

Read More

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Minkah Fitzpatrick's Extension Impacts Derwin James' Future Contract

By Nicholas Cothrel19 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Says He Needs Football, Doesn’t Like Time Away

By Nicholas Cothrel22 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Minicamp Recap: Takeaways From Day 2

By Nicholas CothrelJun 15, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Khalil Mack Has 'Made a Lot of Progress' During Offseason of Change

By Nicholas CothrelJun 15, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) and coach Brandon Staley during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Joey Bosa Explains What Went Into His Early Arrival This Offseason

By Nicholas CothrelJun 15, 2022
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Minicamp Recap: Takeaways From Day 1

By Nicholas CothrelJun 14, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety JT Woods (22) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Sign Third-Round Pick JT Woods to Rookie Contract

By Nicholas CothrelJun 14, 2022
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Joey Bosa is Among the Favorites to Win 2022 Defensive Player of the Year

By Nicholas CothrelJun 13, 2022