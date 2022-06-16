Chargers QB Justin Herbert Says He Needs Football, Doesn’t Like Time Away

Justin Herbert won't be taking much, if any, time away from football the next few weeks.

The Chargers wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Wednesday as the team will not hold its next formal practice until late July. That allows players and coaches to recharge one last time before they roll into training camp and head into the 2022 NFL season.

But quarterback Justin Herbert isn't too fond of the idea of taking time off. While he will head back to his hometown of Eugene, Oregon to visit family and friends, his frequent throwing and film-watching won't take much of a backseat.

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"I have plenty of receivers there. I have my brother to come catch for me, so we’ll be able to continue to work," Herbert said. "I’ll bring my computer to study film and things like that."

When asked if heading back home feels like a vacation, Herbert had a unique response in saying that he sees throwing passes, lifting and embracing himself into the game of football as his type of vacation.

"I feel like I’m kind of on vacation right now," Herbert said. "I think that if you’re taking a vacation, you’re trying to get away from something. I always look forward to coming to this place and working and doing all of these fun things."

Herbert's drive and worth ethic should come by no surprise. His early career success has been aided by his eagerness to continue developing. In Herbert's first two seasons, he's thrown an NFL-record 69 touchdowns in his first 32 games.

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"I think the great thing about football, for me, is I need football," Herbert said. "I love waking up and going to work and lifting, running, throwing and watching film. I think too much off time can kind of be a burden to me sometimes, so I always look forward to having stuff to do, whether that’s watching film or us throwing or being out here for OTAs."

The Chargers will have five weeks off before reporting to training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex next month.

