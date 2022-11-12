Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Game Prediction

The Chargers will hit the road for the second consecutive week, traveling to Levi's Stadium where they'll face the 49ers coming off their bye week.

Injuries have played a substantial role nearly all season for the Chargers, and that will continue to be a factor yet again for the team in Week 10. The team's top two wide receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, have been ruled out for the game as they deal with injuries. Kicker Dustin Hopkins also will be held out of action as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Outside linebacker Chris Rumph is deemed doubtful for the game with a knee injury. Rumph has dealt with a sprained MCL the last three weeks, but returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

“I think that there’s a chance," Staley said of whether or not Rumph can play Sunday. "We wanted to get him out here at practice. He has progressed well. Get him out on an individual basis and be there for us, maybe in an emergency.”

Among other notables, right tackle Trey Pipkins and guard Brenden Jaimes are considered questionable. Pipkins has played through a sprained MCL the last two games, but re-injured his knee last week. He did not practice all week and is considered a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have ruled out two players, including cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Verrett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in practice on Thursday. San Francisco also ruled defensive lineman Samson Ebukam as doubtful.

Game Prediction

As the Chargers look to overcome adversity in a game they'll be without their top two pass-catchers for the second time in two weeks, this matchup presents a taller order to conquer than the one they came away with last week in Atlanta.

For the Chargers to win this game, they're going to have to win ugly. It feels hard-pressed to believe they're going to give the 49ers the business. Gutting this out in any way imaginable, will in large part, be their recipe.

San Francisco comes into this game allowing the fewest yards per game (286) and the fifth-fewest points per game (18.4).

This will also be a game in which the 49ers will fully unlock running back Christian McCaffrey simultaneously with a healthy wide receiver Deebo Samuel. As the 49ers can attack in a multitude of ways, their offense operates off of its run game.

The Chargers will unequivocally be challenged to stop the run, something they've shown little resistance in doing for portions of games this season. In three of the last four contests, the Chargers have allowed over 200 rushing yards.

Slow starts have also been a theme of recent games for the Chargers. After falling down by a double-digit deficits in the first quarter against their last four opponents, the Chargers have shown a knack to play from behind, holding a 3-1 record throughout that span.

In the first 15 minutes of regulation, they've been outmatched by a staggering 51-3 point differential. Meanwhile, in the second quarter, they've outscoring their opponents by 52-17.

It's pivotal the Chargers get off to a better start against San Francisco than they have in previous games, because if not, I see the 49ers teeing off with their running game.

Ultimately, I have the 49ers winning by two scores due to the lack of weapons the Chargers have available on offense and their inconsistencies in stoping the run.

Prediction: 49ers 30, Chargers 20

2022 game prediction record: 6-2

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

