Chargers at 49ers Game Day Betting Odds: Week 10 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

SANTA CLARA – The Chargers enter Week 10 having won four of the last five games as they hit the road to face a 49ers team coming off their bye week.

While the Chargers have found ways to stack wins in recent weeks, the injuries have continued to hit. This week they'll be without wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and kicker Dustin Hopkins. Outside linebacker Chris Rumph has been ruled doubtful, and right tackle Trey Pipkins is a game-time decision after being deemed questionable.

The 49ers have gotten significantly healthier over the last week, getting many key players back, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel. However, they will still be without defensive lineman Arik Armstead and cornerback Jason Verrett. Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam isn’t expected to play after being ruled doubtful.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds

Point spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers -7.5 Moneyline : 49ers -350, Chargers +275

: 49ers -350, Chargers +275 Over/under: 45.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

After opening as 5.5-point favorites, the 49ers are now favored by more than a touchdown at 7.5 points. Through eight games, this is the largest line in which the Chargers are the underdog.

The point total has remained the same at 45.5 points between the two teams. Entering Sunday's game, the Chargers have averaged 23 points point per game and the 49ers have averaged 22 points.

Kickoff for the Chargers at 49ers Week 10 contest is slated for Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT at Levi's Stadium.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.