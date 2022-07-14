Skip to main content

Report: Sean Payton Interested in Possible Return to Coaching For Chargers, Two Other Teams in 2023

Sean Payton is reportedly interested in returning to coaching for the Chargers, Cowboys or Dolphins.

Sean Payton's retirement from coaching could be a short-lived stint after all. Payton reportedly has an interest to return to the sideline by the 2023 season, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The Chargers, Cowboys and Dolphins are reportedly the teams of interest that is believed to attract Payton's eye for a return. The Miami Herald cites that Payton's desired interest includes a team that plays in warm weather, has a roster that can compete immediately as well as him having a say in personnel decisions.

Payton, 58, stepped away from the Saints' head coaching duties after 15 seasons in New Orleans. Since his departure, he's consistently been rumored to the Cowboys due to his ties to the Dallas area and his friendship with owner Jerry Jones.

"I still have a vision for doing things in football," Payton said during his final press conference with the Saints. "And I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don't think it's this year, but I think maybe in the future."

As for the Chargers, the team has entered 'win-now' mode after the offseason additions they've made paired with the ascending status of quarterback Justin Herbert. Brandon Staley now has a roster to compete on both sides of the ball rather than being one dimensional such as last season, indicating that the team could have no plans to look for a new head coach assuming they meet expectations this season.

After going 9-8 last year and falling just short of reaching the playoffs, the Chargers have lofty aspirations to make a deep run in the season ahead.

Payton is expected to join FOX’s broadcasting crew for the 2022 season, filling in for Jimmie Johnson when he's unable to make appearances.

Payton holds a 152-89 record as head coach in New Orleans and a 9-8 playoff record, including a Super Bowl XLIV victory.

