1st-Half Schedule Will Pose Issues For the Chiefs
There aren’t many ways to negatively spin an NFL record earned over two seasons – the Chiefs have won 17 straight one-score games entering 2025. Although, inspired by their disdain for the Chiefs’ inexplicable success, many have tried.
How can anyone not love a big, 67-year-old redhead in a Hawaiian shirt endorsing Sketchers Hands Free Slip-Ins? But seriously, there are several objective reasons to believe the Chiefs won’t win 12 regular-season games this year.
“Hot take: The Chiefs are not going to go 11-0 in one-score games again this season,” said The Athletic insider Vic Tafur on Thursday, believing the Chiefs won’t get to 12 wins. “What’s more, their division keeps getting tougher and, holy Taylor Swift, the schedule.”
Kansas City has won nine consecutive AFC West titles (2016-24), so no one knows first-place schedules better than the Chiefs. But this year’s slate could be tougher than any of those prior seasons, starting with the 11-hour flight to Brazil.
The Chiefs, who are 3-0 in international games, open the season in São Paulo against the foe most see as the club that will end Kansas City’s streak: The Chargers.
Kansas City returns to host a Super Bowl rematch against the team that embarrassed the Chiefs in February, Philadelphia. Two weeks later, they host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. And after a Week 6 game against Detroit (15-2 last year), they entertain Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.
If that wasn’t enough torture, Patrick Mahomes takes his team to Buffalo in Week 9 looking to snap a four-game regular-season losing streak against the Bills. It’s conceivable the Chiefs could enter their Week 10 bye having lost three games, one more than all of last season.
But, as wise people like to say, how they finish matters more than how they start. Three of their final four games are against the AFC West. Indianapolis, Dallas and Tennessee also appear on Kansas City’s second-half schedule.
Mahomes is 35-5 career against his own division. He’s 29-7 in regular-season starts Dec. 1 and later.
“Yes, Patrick Mahomes is too good for his own good,” Tafur said. “But the Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl because their offensive line got pushed backward and Andy Reid gave up on the running game.
“The jury is out if former 49ers backup Jaylon Moore and rookie Josh Simmons address the offensive line issue, but there is still enough talent on this team to cruise to 11 wins and save Travis Kelce’s legs for the playoffs.”
