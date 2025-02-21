Puppy Love: As Travis Kelce Mulls Retirement, Is He Co-Parenting Furry Baby With Taylor Swift?
Before this week, Travis Kelce fans may not have known Taylor Swift has three cats. Swift fans may not have known Kelce has a puppy. Inquiring minds are now dying to know, does Swift share custody of the puppy?
Kelce’s brother Jason revealed only breadcrumbs as a guest on the Fitz & Whit Podcast Wednesday. Apparently, the puppy destroyed some “Italian designer” sofas that the Chiefs tight end had recently purchased.
“He had these couches and they were like green velvet,” Jason Kelce shared with hosts Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth. “Like, over-the-top couches. I’m not going to say the dollar amount, but I’m like, ‘Dude, what are these couches?’”
Apparently, those couches are at least $100,000 each, judging by Jason’s neither-confirm-nor-deny response to Whitworth’s guess.
We also don’t know the exact timeline of the furniture’s demise, which would help gauge the puppy’s age. If, for instance, the stressful circumstances occurred during the regular season, fantasy owners might better understand Kelce’s lack of production in 2024.
After all, his 863 receiving yards and three touchdown catches were his lowest career totals since he entered Kansas City’s starting lineup in 2014.
With New Heights on hiatus while Travis Kelce contemplates one of the most important decisions in his life (and we’re not talking about co-parenting a small canine), we’re left without answers. What type of dog, and is it a rescue? Did he have insurance to cover the couches?
Swift named her three cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. Did Kelce name the dog after a Chiefs teammate or his basketball coach at Cleveland Heights (Ohio) High School? We need photos.
In the meantime, we await the decision on Kelce’s NFL future. The Chiefs have reportedly communicated a March 14 deadline, 24 hours before they’re contractually obligated to cut Kelce a check for $11.5 million.
"I’m going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce told his brother after the Super Bowl loss on the most recent edition of New Heights. "I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it’s going to be something that it’s a wholehearted decision … It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person, to take on all that responsibility."
Responsibility for the puppy is also a concern. At least if Kelce continues his playing career and cashes that check, he can invest in some puppy-proof furniture.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.