Familiar Name Quickly Popped Up As Potential Favorite for Bills’ Next Head Coach

The Bills had their season come to a crushing end on Saturday. On Monday, their head coach had his time with the franchise come to an end as the Bills announced that they had fired Sean McDermott after nine seasons.

The Bills now have the most attractive opening for a head coach thanks to reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen being in his prime. The 29-year-old quarterback has led Buffalo to the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons but he has yet to make it to a Super Bowl.

So who will be Allen's next head coach? We should find that out soon but a familiar name quickly popped up as a possible favorite: Brian Daboll.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini tweeted shortly after McDermott's firing that many people around the name think Daboll could be the guy.

"Talking to NFL executives around the league about Buffalo’s next head coach options, the name that keeps coming up is a familiar one, a Buffalo native and someone Josh Allen loves: Brian Daboll," Russini said.

Daboll makes a ton of sense because he served as Buffalo's offensive coordinator before leaving in 2022 to become the head coach of the Giants. He was fired by New York in the middle of the 2025 season and has been a popular name in this year's coaching carousel. Daboll had a 20-40-1 record during his time with the Giants.

Daboll was Buffalo's offensive coordinator from 2018-2021. The Bills made the playoffs in each of those seasons and made it to the AFC championship game in 2020.

It will be interesting to see if his next job will be back in Buffalo, but this time as the team's head coach. You'd have to think that Allen would be all for that.

