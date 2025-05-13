Why the Chiefs Love International Games

Arrowhead Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 outside the United States, all under head coach Andy Reid.

Nov 18, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL International Series game at Estadio Azteca. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL International Series game at Estadio Azteca. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs love to play outside the United States, judging by their record. They’ll get that opportunity again right out of the gates in 2025.

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that Kansas City will begin defense of its third straight AFC title with a divisional clash in São Paulo, Brazil, against the Los Angeles Chargers. Last season, the winner of the first contest in that city, Philadelphia, went on to beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are 3-0 as a franchise in regular-season international games, all under head coach Andy Reid. They’re one of three teams with an unblemished record and a minimum of three games outside the U.S., including the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) and San Francisco 49ers (3-0).

That mark doesn’t include the 2018 Mahomes MVP season, when Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams were scheduled to meet in Mexico City but the league relocated the game to the L.A. Coliseum because the field at Estadio Azteca wasn’t up to NFL standards. Jared Goff and the Rams won in a Monday night shootout, 54-51.

Here's a look at the Chiefs’ history in international games.

1. Nov. 1, 2015; Kansas City 45, Detroit 10; Wembley Stadium, London

Charcandrick West
Nov 1, 2015; London, United Kingdom; Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) is defended by Detroit Lions cornerback safety Glover Quin (27) during game 14 of the NFL International Series at Wembley Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Lions 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images


Kansas City spots Matthew Stafford and the Lions an early field goal, then scores 38 unanswered points. Second-year back Charcandrick West explodes for 122 scrimmage yards, including a touchdown run. Third-year tight end Travis Kelce also catches a touchdown pass from Alex Smith.

2. Nov. 18, 2019; Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 17; Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

Rashad Fenton
Nov 18, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Andre Patton (16) in the fourth quarter during an NFL International Series game at Estadio Azteca. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce on a 23-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 24-9 advantage in the fourth quarter. Philip Rivers then throws a late TD to Keenan Allen and a follow-up two-point conversion to cut the lead to 24-17 but Daniel Sorensen's last-minute interception in the Kansas City end zone seals the win. The Chiefs advance to claim their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

3. Nov. 5, 2023; Kansas City 21, Miami 14; Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes
Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany, ; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after an NFL International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes throws first-half touchdowns to Rashee Rice and Jerick McKinnon, and Bryan Cook returns a fumble 4 yards for a third-quarter touchdown to give the Chiefs a 21-0 lead. But Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins storm back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one with 22 seconds left, before the Chiefs escape. The teams meet again in a frigid AFC wild card game in January.

