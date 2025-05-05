Will Chiefs Lead NFL in This Category?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been an offensive powerhouse since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the role in 2018. The franchise seems to never be out of games, even when the clock is against them. While their latest showing in the Super Bowl didn't fit that description, more times than not, its rung true.
The Chiefs often find themselves closer to the top of the NFL when it comes to offensive numbers, but have been hovering around the middle of the road area in the points scored department for a few seasons. Averaging 22 points per game last year, the average placed them 15th out of the 32 franchises.
With several receiving options for Mahomes down with injury or just simply a lack of production, the statistic last season could have been a fluke. However, the Chiefs haven't had the most dominant offense in the league since they claimed it back in 2022.
In 2022, the Chiefs scored 496 total points on the season, averaging nearly 30 points per game. Ever since the 2022 campaign, though, the franchise's offense has become average. Following the embarrassing Super Bowl defeat, however, the offense could easily turn things around and make a statement on the offensive side of the ball.
With several players claiming they are looking to spit the bad taste out of their mouths from how the season ended last year, the revenge tour could lead the Kansas City offense to be as scary as it has been in a couple of years.
With the return of Rashee Rice scheduled at some point next season, alongside the upside that Xavier Worthy possesses, Hollywood Brown's "prove it" deal, and the newest Chiefs wide receiver in Jalen Royals, Patrick Mahomes has a slew of receivers at his disposal to capitilize on this goal.
Last season, the Detroit Lions scored the most points in the NFL, dropping 564 points and averaging 33.2 points per game. With the young offense they have in Detroit, it eerily resembles the youth movement the Chiefs have in their receiving room.
While scoring 500 or more points is a long shot as well as something the Chiefs haven't done since the 2018 campaign, it gives even more reason for the franchise to chase down that goal in 2025.
