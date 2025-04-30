Which New Chiefs Draftee Will Benefit Mahomes the Most?
The Kansas City Chiefs front office added seven new pieces to the Chiefs puzzle through the 2025 NFL Draft this past weekend, looking to gear up to reclaim the AFC West for the tenth straight season. There were obvious needs that had to be addressed, and the Chiefs did just that.
The offensive line last season allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get sacked a career high 36 times last season. With the offensive line being the biggest area to fix, the front office has gone out and gotten pieces to fix the issue in both free agency and through the NFL Draft to protect Mahomes.
The addition of Jaylon Moore looked to be a good addition to the team, but the franchise ended up drafting Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. Simmons was a strong contender to go earlier than he did in the draft, ultimately falling to the Chiefs with no complaints.
Simmons has only allowed one quarterback sack in the last two seasons of his collegiate career, which should benefit Mahomes tremendously, given what he endured last season. The addition will allow Mahomes more time to find a destination for the football, whether that be downfield or scrambling.
The front office also added another offensive weapon for Mahomes in the form of wide receiver Jalen Royals. While Royals' last name already fits the scheme for Kansas City, his play should only elevate the wide receiver room.
Projected to go in the earlier rounds, the Chiefs drafted Royals with their fourth round pick. Adding Royals to the likes of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice for the future should be exactly what Mahomes needs going into the future as a more experienced quarterback.
The third option that could benefit Mahomes in the future is the addition of running back Brashard Smith. Smith got drafted in the seventh round of the draft, giving extra depth at the running back position for the future.
With his abilities of both rushing and receiving the ball down the line, Smith could be the perfect running back for Mahomes, as Mahomes won't always be as mobile as he is at this point in his career.
