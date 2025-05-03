Are the Chiefs Bound to Be Extra Dangerous in 2025?
Defeat hasn't been the most common thing for the Kansas City Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes took over the quarterback position full time in 2018. With years of success and championship gold, the Chiefs' celebration hit a roadblock when it came to the Super Bowl.
Getting blown out 40-22 on the grandest stage of them all, the Chiefs took the hit on the chin, but haven't sulked in the defeat for too long. All offseason, the roster has been improving, building strength, and setting goals going into the new season with revenge on their minds.
In what could be the last hoorah for tight end Travis Kelce in the NFL, the franchise is looking to get going on the right foot. With training camp on the horizon, Kansas City is getting closer to bulldozing its opponents once again in the new season.
An embarrassing loss on the big of a stage can only light a fire underneath a team that was on the receiving end of it. For Kansas City, the fire has been burning since the final whistle, and according to analyst Mike Florio, that is only going to be beneficial to their game.
"The Eagles are great and the Bills, let's not forget about the Chiefs," Florio said. "They're not just going to concede the season because they lost the Super Bowl. If anything, they're going to be more dangerous because they lost it."
Opinions have floated around since the loss, claiming that the Chiefs became complacent and or let up, believing they had it in the bag. In reality, the Eagles were just the better team on that day, and that is the only factor that still remains. While they were the best on that day, that doesn't mean the franchise can't reclaim its throne.
The best part about looking to get back to the promise land is that they still have the same coaching staff. As we have seen, teams that are able to retain players and management from past success will have a chance to repeat that success. With Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo, and Matt Nagy all still with Kansas City, the threat still remains.
