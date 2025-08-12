Chiefs’ Offensive Line Is Moving in the Right Direction
The biggest concern for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the offseason was easily the offensive line. The offensive line's holes made it difficult for the Chiefs to compete against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, resulting in Patrick Mahomes being sacked six times in the game alone.
The approach the Chiefs' front office took this offseason was to solidify the offensive line, ensuring that Mahomes would have the best chance at staying upright. Drafting Josh Simmons out of Ohio State in the first round, paired with signing veteran Jaylon Moore in free agency, gave the Chiefs pieces to work with on the line moving forward.
Additionally, the Chiefs are holding out hope that Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo would be competitive at the left guard position, as the two could easily be big pieces to the offensive line's success in 2025. From how the offensive line performed against the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason game, the Chiefs could be poised for success.
Head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media following training camp on Monday, and he addressed his thoughts on how the offensive line has progressed since the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX.
- "It was good to see that the young guys on the left side of the offensive line do their thing," Coach Reid said when recapping the Cardinals game. “I thought he (Kingsley Suamataia) did a good job. Both he and (Josh) Simmons, I thought, worked well together. They didn’t have a ton of snaps, but for what they had, I thought they did well with."
Coach Reid holds Caliendo to a high standard on the offensive line, stating that the organization sees him as a starter. Coach Reid shared his thoughts on Caliendo's performance against Arizona, as well as what he thinks Caliendo can do at either guard position.
- “I thought Mike actually played well in the game, too. But I would expect that. We look
at him like he’s a starter, which he did last year. He got great experience last year. So, we have pure confidence that he can step in and play either of those positions that you mentioned there.”
The offensive line still has both Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith on to help keep it sturdy, but come Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs are hopeful the line will look vastly improved from a year ago.
