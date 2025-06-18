How Many Chiefs Crack Recent Top 100 Players Ranking?
The 2025 NFL campaign is less than 100 days away, as the Kansas City Chiefs have several goals they look to check off the checklist. Following an embarrassing loss in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs' sights are still set on the prize, as they aim to become the second franchise in history to make four straight Super Bowl appearances.
That being said, a ton of work gets put into a championship season. From both on the field and behind the scenes, the Chiefs franchise has found several ways to win, especially with their player additions throughout the years.
In Pete Prisco's NFL Top 100 players of 2025, several Chiefs players who have turned into stars crack the list. But just exactly how many? Below are the Chiefs that made the rankings, where they ranked, and Prisco's short blurb as to why he believes they deserve the ranking they got.
Patrick Mahomes, Ranked 1
"His numbers have not been as gaudy the past few seasons, but he is still the best in the league. With an improved offensive line, and better receivers, his numbers will go up this year."
Creed Humphrey, Ranked 16
"Humphrey remains the game's best center, a big part of what the Chiefs do on offense. The interior of that line is the strength of their unit, with Humphrey being a dominant center."
Chris Jones, Ranked 18
"Entering his 10th season, Jones is still a big-time factor on the Chiefs line. He had a career-low five sacks last season, but he still impacted the game in a big way and saw a ton of double teams. He has to be accounted for on every play."
Trent McDuffie, Ranked 46
"The Chiefs needed him to play outside more last season, which is not his best position. He is more of a nickel corner, but he did a nice job when asked to do so. He is the best inside player in the league when he does play the nickel."
Trey Smith, Ranked 75
"Smith is a brutish mauler in the run game. He blows people off the line of scrimmage. He's also improved in pass protection. The Chiefs know his value, which is why he got a new contract extension."
Travis Kelce, Ranked 96
"Age started to look like it was impacting Kelce's play last season, as he didn't look to be the same player. There were moments, but the consistency wasn't there. He had 97 catches, but he averaged just 8.5 per catch, the lowest of his career, which is not a good sign for a 35-year-old."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.