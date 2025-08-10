Top Chiefs Rookie Performers From Preseason Game
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short to the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game of the year, but there were several things the franchise can be proud of. One of the biggest things to be proud of for the organization is how fast their 2025 NFL Draft class adjusted from collegiate play to the NFL.
The Chiefs' draft class was on full display against Arizona, and while a handful of rookies, both those drafted and undrafted, made rookie mistakes, the coaching staff knows what to work on before they kick off the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Below are the Chiefs rookies who stood out against Arizona on Saturday.
1. Josh Simmons
The Chiefs' first round draft pick proved why he should have gone earlier in the draft against the Cardinals. While he was only out on the field for 11 snaps, head coach Andy Reid didn't appear to be displeased with his performance on the offensive line.
Per ESPN's Nate Taylor, there were "no issues at all from the Chiefs' 1st-round pick, who stonewalled outside linebacker Baron Browning on multiple pass-blocking snaps." With Simmons likely to see his workload increase before Week 1, he could easily solidify himself in that position for Kansas City.
2. Jeffrey Bassa
The Chiefs' fifth round draft pick was all over the football field against the Cardinals. According to the box score, Bassa collected the most total tackles of any defender on the Kansas City roster with six and was one of three defenders with a quarterback hit.
Bassa describes himself as a Swiss Army Knife, and it showed on Saturday. As they approach the regular season, look for Bassa to improve and become a sneaky pick-up for the Chiefs should his success continue.
3. Nohl Williams
One of the quieter performers since getting drafted, Nohl Williams, came to play against the Cardinals on Saturday. Collecting three total tackles, all of which were solos, as well as one tackle for loss and one pass defended, Williams is a prospect to have high hopes for.
4. Ashton Gillotte
Gillotte has a promising future in a Chiefs uniform, and he made sure it was on display against the Cardinals. Collected four total tackles, one solo tackle, and helped the Chiefs keep the game close. While he wasn't the top defender, you knew when he was on the field contributing.
