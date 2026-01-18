What Chiefs Learned from Bills-Broncos Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs missing the playoffs opened the door for several teams, specifically in the AFC. There was arguably no other team that benefited more to Kansas City out of the playoff picture than the Buffalo Bills, who had been eliminated by the Chiefs four times in the past five years in the AFC.

Entering the weekend, of the eight remaining teams, the Bills arguably had the worst roster of every team remaining, but quarterback Josh Allen was clearly the best player remaining in the field.

On Saturday, the Bills traveled to Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round. It turned into a playoff classic as Buffalo fell behind 23-10 in the opening minutes of the second half after Allen fumbled the ball on two consecutive drives - final drive of first half and opening drive of second half - leading to the Broncos scoring 13 unanswered points.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) celebrate after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Allen committed four turnovers - two interceptions and two fumbles - and James Cook fumbled early in the first half with Buffalo driving. Those turnovers proved costly and were too much to overcome, as the Broncos prevailed 33-30 in overtime.

Here are a couple of lessons the Chiefs learned from the polarizing playoff game.

Denver Will be Kansas City's Top Threat in the AFC West in 2026

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite being No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Broncos were looked over, as most of the public picked the Bills to win this game solely because of Allen. Other than quarterback, Denver has the advantage at every other position, including head coach.

While the Broncos won 11 one-score games in the regular season, and continued that trend on Saturday, the roster cannot be understated. Denver's ability to create pressure with the front four was apparent throughout the season, as the defense totaled 68 sacks, leading the NFL.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Box Nix suffered a fractured ankle, ending his season, and potentially derailing the Broncos Super Bowl apsirations.

As for next season, Nix will be entering his third year on his rookie contract, so the Broncos' roster could be even more loaded in 2026. Because of that, Denver has a legitimate chance of repeating as division champions.

Bills Miss an Opportunity

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For years, the discourse has been about how many Super Bowls Buffalo would have been in if it were not for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. That presented itself for the Bills, but Buffalo failed to take advantage of the opportunity.

Sean McDermott could be fired after this result, and it could be difficult for the Bills to recover and work their way back to this spot next year with an improved AFC, which could include Kansas City in the playoff picture.

