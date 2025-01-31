Former Chief Speaks on the Excitement of a Possible Three-Peat
After beating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will continue to pursue history in their already unforgettable run.
Kansas City have seen players come and go over this three-year consecutive Super Bowl span. Former playmakers such as Tyreek Hill may be reminiscing about the "old days," and wonder why they chose to pursue a different team. Many players however, have the utmost faith in their former team and will be cheering from the sidelines.
One of those players will be DT Khalen Saunders, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support for his former teammates.
Drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft in the third round out of Western Illinois, Saunders spent his first four years in a Chiefs uniform, and was part of their 2023 Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now in his 6th year playing for the New Orleans Saints, Saunders explained how he feels that he and former Chiefs players such as Hill and L'Jarius Sneed are still very much part of the history that Kansas City is pursuing.
"We part of that. So yes whenever i ain't in it it's KC," he explained. It's nice to know that former players can still show appreciation for the organizations that helped them grow in the first place.
Saunders is often active on social media and enjoys conversing with other players and fans. Although the roster isn't the same as it was then, players like Saunders helped establish the groundwork for the Chiefs run that we are witnessing right now. They are a big part of Kansas City's continued success on the field, and it's clear that they still hold a special place in their heart for the Chiefs Kingdom.
The Chiefs are one win away from going down in the record books as the first ever team to complete a three-peat. In a repeat matchup of Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs will once again face the Eagles in New Orleans 2 Sundays from now. So keep an eye out for Saunders or any former Chiefs players cheering them on from the stands.