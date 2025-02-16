One Chiefs DT is Still Heavily Underrated
While the Kansas City Chiefs did not emerge victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday's game wasn't all bad. Yes, the Eagles exposed some major holes within Kansas City's roster and scheme, but we also saw young stars blossom. Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been making plays all season long in the Chiefs uniform, but recorded a career-high 157 yards and 2 touchdowns in Super Bowl LIX.
Amidst all the surprises, none was more impressive nor uncalled for more than the emergence of Chiefs' veteran defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton. In the biggest game of the season, Wharton showed out for the Chiefs, and was practically the only defensive player who had a good game.
According to PFF, Wharton is the 82nd best free agent this offseason, and one of the most underrated free agents heading into next season.
"Wharton grew more important for Kansas City's defense over time, playing a career-high 780 snaps in his fifth season with the Chiefs this past year. And while he has not necessarily stood out as a run defender, he became a solid pass-rusher from the interior. Wharton's 71.9 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024 ranked 21st among 95 qualifying interior defenders, while his 10.5% pass-rush win rate placed him 26th.- Zoltán Buday (PFF)
"Wharton saved the best for last, as he earned a career-high 90.1 PFF overall grade on the biggest stage, Super Bowl 59. That mark tied for 23rd among 1,590 single-game performances throughout the 2024 NFL season."
This past season, Wharton recorded career highs in tackles (29), sacks (6.5), and pass breakups (2). Finishing his 5th season, all with the Chiefs, Wharton is not currently under contract for the 2025 NFL season.
If Kansas City is smart, they'd at least look into the possibility of re-signing the veteran defender. With no one else under contract to play against All-Pro Chris Jones, the Chiefs would be getting a proven talent at a discount. This would not only allow them to use their remaining cap space to go after higher-profile players in the offseason, but use their 31st overall draft pick to fill a different position.
If you weren't a diehard fan, you probably wouldn't have heard of Wharton until now. But after his inspiring Super Bowl performance, the Chiefs will have to put in a lot to retain the underated veteran. As they prepare for the offseason, it'd be nice to have Wharton back in Kansas City red.
