Is Left Tackle the Chiefs Major Need Ahead This Offseason?
The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost the Super Bowl but they will still remain a formidable force in the AFC in 2025. However, they must overcome a potential offseason of roster turnover as they navigate their salary cap situation and the potential loss of future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce.
Kansas City has a litany of needs following their runner-up finish in Super Bowl LIX. They must address their succession plan for Kelce when and if he retires; reload most of their defensive line; secure a long-term or proven starter at MIKE linebacker with Nick Bolton being a free agent; find a way to pay right guard Trey Smith; and figure out their left tackle situation.
The Athletic shared the biggest needs for all 32 teams, including the Chiefs, heading into the offseason. Team beat writer Nate Taylor listed left tackle as the team’s biggest need despite using a second-round selection to take BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia.
“This might sound repetitive, but the Chiefs are back to where they were last spring — or in 2023, 2022 or 2021. Even if the Chiefs were three-time champions, their biggest roster needs would be the same,” Taylor wrote. “They desperately need a viable left tackle.”
Taylor notes quarterback Patrick Mahomes being sacked six times in the Super Bowl while acknowledging the uncertain future of the Chiefs star tight end. He also acknowledges that the Chiefs have had a different LT in the line up in every Super Bowl they’ve played in since 2019.
“The Chiefs must acquire a left tackle who can be a dependable starter for multiple years,” Taylor said. “Remember, in the past six years, the Chiefs have started a different left tackle in each of their five Super Bowl appearances.”
While the concerns at left tackle are valid, it’s worth being patient and seeing if Suamataia can give Kansas City a return on investment. He has outstanding movement skills and athleticism for his size but he struggled with his technique in both run and pass phases, a key part of why he was benched for Wanya Morris and later Joe Thuney.
It would not be surprising to see the Chiefs trade up for a potential top tackle prospect that falls in the first round. However, they must be smart with their usage of draft capital. With other needs on the roster, it’s hard to imagine the team putting a significant investment at the position this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.