Chiefs Need to Re-Sign Key Defender After Stellar Super Bowl LIX Performance
The Kansas City Chiefs season came to a devastating end in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs were looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. But for the Chiefs, it was over before it started. The Chiefs did not have a chance in the game and could not stop the Eagles defense from getting pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles front four all game long. They were getting after Mahomes from the start of the game to the end. The Eagles' front four was simply too much for the Chiefs' offensive line. It was not a performance this Chiefs offense wants to remember and head coach Andy Reid could not follow his game plan.
We have not seen a front four get pressure on Mahomes like this since their last Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems like Mahomes was running on every play. Once the ball was snapped the pressure was on Mahomes's face. They had no answer. It started and it did not stop.
In the blowout loss, the only player who had a good game for the Chiefs was veteran defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.
Wharton was one of the main reasons why the Chiefs defense did not let Eagles running back Saquon Barkley have a big game. Wharton also forced pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts a few times in Super Bowl LIX.
Simply put, Wharton was all over the place for the Chiefs defense and is coming off a breakout season. He could command a large contract in free agency, but his performance in the Super Bowl shows why he is one free agent the Chiefs can't let get away.
It remains to be seen if Wharton is in the Chiefs' long-term plans, but games like the one he had against the Eagles show that he firmly should be a long-term member of the defense and the Chiefs' pass-rush.
The Chiefs defense this past season was one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Chiefs would like to bring back a strong front. The defense will be critical for the Chiefs to get back to the Super Bowl.
