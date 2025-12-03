Chiefs vs. Texans: Overall Defensive Season Comparison Before Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs go into Week 14 with a ton riding on the game. Getting a victory keeps their playoff hopes alive, but a loss to the Houston Texans, who're right in the wild card hunt themselves, would seemingly end the Chiefs' hopes at a fourth-straight Super Bowl.

The Chiefs' defense has played very well as of late, despite losing to the Dallas Cowboys after allowing them to score 28 points in Week 13. The Texans' defense has been the reason the franchise has won several of its games. This game is bound to be a defensive clinic , but in favor of whom?

Despite the records and the journeys for both teams to get to this point, let's take a look at how well the franchises have performed overall defensively in the games played. Courtesy of Pro Football Focus's Premium Statistics feature, it lays out how well each team has fared in several categories.

Defense:

Chiefs - 75.6 Overall Ranking (7th-best)

Texans - 80.9 Overall Ranking (3rd-best)

The Texans' overall defense has been better than the Chiefs' this season, but it hasn't been by much. The Texans' defense averagely allows opponents 265.7 offensive yards, which ranks first in the National Football League going into Week 14 .

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Run Defense:

Chiefs - 70.5 Overall Ranking (9th-best)

Texans - 75.9 Overall Ranking (5th-best)

Stopping the run has been an issue for the Chiefs this season, but it has vastly improved over their last few games. In a game that holds so much value for both teams, both Kansas City and Houston will bring their best defense in stopping the run, hands down.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Tackling:

Chiefs - 69.8 Overall Ranking (6th-best)

Texans - 49.6 Overall Ranking (20th-best)

The Chiefs' defense has a clear advantage over the Texans when it comes to tackling. Nick Bolton leads the Chiefs in total tackles, entering Week 14 with 100. It is his fourth season of five years of playing, surpassing 100 total tackles.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pass Rush:

Chiefs - 66.7 Overall Ranking (21st-best)

Texans - 78.3 Overall Ranking (2nd-best)

Patrick Mahomes will need to be on high alert because the Texans' defense has the second-best pass rush grade in the NFL behind the Cleveland Browns in the eyes of PFF. Danielle Hunter leads the Texans in sacks this season and ranks fourth in the NFL entering Week 14 with 11.5.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) celebrates after the sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Coverage:

Chiefs - 83.3 Overall Ranking (2nd-best)

Texans - 69.6 Overall Ranking (7th-best)

Coverage will be the aim of the game for the Chiefs if they want to match the Texans' defensive prowl this Sunday. Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie will both need to take command in their coverage.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

