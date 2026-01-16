What the Wild Card Round Taught the Chiefs



For the first time in over a decade, the NFL playoffs did not include the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a disastrous season for Kansas City, as it finished in third place in its own division with a 6-11 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018.

Instead of challenging for another Lombardi Trophy, the Chiefs' players and coaches joined the rest of us as spectators to the first round of the playoffs last weekend.

While it's not the way Kansas City wanted its season to play out, these playoffs should be something that the Chiefs can learn from watching and assessing the competition on both sides of the bracket. Here are some lessons that Kansas City should have acknowledged from last weekend's action.

Pass Rush is Paramount This Time of the Year

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sack Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' pass rush, or lack thereof, was evidently subpar this season. In 2025, Kansas City totaled 33 sacks, which ranked 26th in the league. About a third of those sacks were accounted by edge rushers. That is simply not good enough if the Chiefs want to continue competing for super bowls in the future.

For instance, the Houston Texans sleepwalked through the first three quarters against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, leading 7-6 heading into the fourth quarter. Much of the struggles were on the offensive side of the ball as quarterback C.J. Stroud committed three turnovers during that span.

However, Houston's defense, led by a pass rush headlined by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, disrupted Pittsburgh's offensive game plan. Now, the Texans were able to assemble their edge rushers by trading up for Anderson Jr. in the 2023 draft and signing Hunter to a robust two-year contract. That will be hard for Kansas City to replicate, as it does not possess the cap space and draft capital to make moves of that magnitude.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) lines up for the snap during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, that should be a reason to lean pass rusher with the ninth-overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Another example on the other side of the coin is how the Green Bay Packers' lack of a pass rush allowed the Chicago Bears to come back from an 18-point deficit and win on Saturday night. The Packers went all-in this past offseason, acquiring star pass rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys for two first-round picks. Unfortunately for Green Bay, Parsons suffered a torn ACL in Week 15, which derailed its entire defensive line's ability to create pressure.

That was apparent against Chicago, as Caleb Williams was able to navigate and operate in a clean pocket for the majority of the game. Those two ends of the spectrum are good examples of why the Chiefs should prioritize addressing the pass rush this offseason.

To Win in the Playoffs, Teams Need a Supportive Running Game

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When the weather reaches frigid temperatures in January and February, teams must adjust their offensive game plan and incorporate the running game more frequently. Three of the six teams that advanced to the divisional round won the rushing battle, while two of those teams - Houston and New England outgained their opponents by at least 55 yards on the ground.

That would never be a possibility for the Chiefs this season, as they neglected the run game and refused to address the backfield last offseason, despite witnessing how pedestrian Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt were during last year's playoffs.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Kansas City should not invest their first-round pick into the position, but they should go through the free agency market and sign an established and productive running back.

