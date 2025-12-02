Why Chiefs-Texans Will Shape Up the AFC Playoff Picture

The Kansas City Chiefs playoff hopes are hanging by a thread right now. The Chiefs are going into their next game looking to keep this season alive with a win. Yes, they need to win out to likely make the playoffs, and they are not looking at it as a total.

They will be taking it one game and each week looking to do the same thing, and that is winning that week. The Chiefs have no margin for error, and they are playing a team this week that is looking to make its own playoff push.

The Chiefs will face the Houston Texans, who have a lot of momentum going into this week. The Texans also have one of the best, if not the best, defenses in the National Football League. Heading into Week 14, the Chiefs sit at the No. 10 spot with a 6-6 record.

The Texans are one spot out of the playoff picture at No. 8 with a 7-5 record. The winner of this game is going to shape the AFC playoff picture moving forward. It is playoff mode for the Chiefs in Week 14.

Chiefs-Texans Game is a Playoff One

"Houston has upcoming games at Kansas City, vs. Arizona, vs. the Raiders, at the Chargers, and vs. the Colts. The Jaguars (8–4) play the Colts (8–4) twice in the final five weeks, with home matchups against the Jets and Titans and a road meeting against the Broncos. Outside of their AFC South schedule, the Colts face the 49ers at home and the Seahawks on the road," said Gilberto Manzano.

"All three teams have challenging schedules, so there’s no point in trying to predict their wins and losses. But it’s hard to bet against Houston to win the division because of its elite defense and Stroud’s track record of stepping up when it matters most."

The good news for the Chiefs is that they will be back home at Arrowhead Stadium in this game. They will feed off their home crowd and look to give them something to cheer for, like they have done a lot of times over the years. It is going to be a playoff atmosphere, and it is going to be a cold one. This time of the year is were the home field advantage comes out to play more than just the crowd. Giving the Texans play inside, it is going to be all Chiefs in that area to take full advantage.

