Potential Uncomfortable Conversations for the Chiefs This Offseason

The parameters of this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs are ones they have not found themselves in since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018. However, the 30-year-old quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, adding insult to injury, as the Chiefs were officially eliminated from playoff contention after losing that game.

Because Mahomes' status for the start of the 2026 season is in doubt, Kansas City could operate under a different mindset with the team's roster and financial construction influx. The Chiefs are currently $58.1 million over the cap heading into the offseason, and as much as Chiefs fan don't want to admit, this roster has several holes that need to be addressed.

Here are a couple of decisions Kansas City's front office could look to execute when the postseason concludes in February.

Trading an All-Pro Cornerback

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The writing has been on the wall for this quite some time now, but the Chiefs could trade cornerback Trent McDuffie this offseason. The former 2022 first-round pick will be entering the final year -fifth-year option - of his rookie deal, which includes $13.6 million fully guaranteed. It is an affordable price tag for 2026, but the fact that Kansas City did not extend McDuffie last offseason tells you all you need to know about his future with the organization.

Instead, the Chiefs inked George Karlaftis - who was in the same draft class as McDuffie - to a four-year, $93 million extension, which included $62 million guaranteed. To put in frank, Kansas City prioritized the pass rusher position over the cornerback position. General manager Brett Veach has a history of identifying and drafting secondary players in the middle-late rounds in the draft.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch for a first down against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, McDuffie has proven to be a top cornerback in the NFL, but Veach has shown the capability to drafting productive cornerbacks in the latter part of drafts. In addition, if a team knows that it will be keeping a player long-term, it will extend a player prior to the final year of the contract. As stated, that did not happen in this specific situation.

Look for the Los Angeles Rams as a potential suitor for the 25-year-old cornerback. Los Angeles holds two first-round picks in 2026 . In addition to its own selection, the Rams own the Atlanta Falcons' pick (13th overall). If Los Angeles and Kansas City work out a trade, the Rams would most likely part ways with their own first-round pick, which will be anywhere between 25-32.

Trading Away a Cornerstone Defensive Player

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Moving on from Chris Jones seems like an outlandish suggestion, but Mahomes could potentially be out for the first few weeks of the season, and the roster is in a retooling phase; it may be in the best interest of the Chiefs to acquire some capital to start constructing a younger team .

The 31-year-old defensive tackle carries a $44.8 million cap hit in 2026, with $35 million in guaranteed salary. It is a difficult contract to move, but the Chiefs would save $35.1 million with a post-June 1 trade designation. Again, the inheriting team would take on Jones' contract, which still carries two years of significant money with little room to manuever around.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) gestures to teh crowd during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

One team that comes to mind is the Chicago Bears, who have a clear need on the defensive line. During the regular season, the Bears' defense allowed 134.5 rushing yards per game, which ranked 27th in the NFL.

With Caleb Williams entering the third year of his rookie deal in 2026, Chicago could attempt to acquire Jones. The Bears 2026 cap number is a bit troublesome at the moment, but several moves could be made to open up space to afford a player like Jones.

It would be painful development for the Chiefs to endure, but it may be a move that has to happen with the current circumstances.

