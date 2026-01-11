Which Chiefs Player Has To Bounce Back in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a regression of their offense and defense in 2025, a far cry from how dominant they were in previous years. Patrick Mahomes did all he could for their offense, but their defense came out flat and dejected in multiple games this season.

Steve Spagnuolo may be on a different team in 2026, and defense was always an integral part of their dynasty. They need to bounce back, and that starts with George Karlaftis. He had a down season after being one of their most productive pass rushers. What does next season mean for him in the midst of all this change in the Chiefs organization?

Getting Back To Form

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

In 2025 through 16 games, Karlaftis put up 48 total tackles, six sacks, one fumble recovery, two passes defended, and 6.5 tackles for loss. The former first-round pick had a monster 2023 season, but hasn't been able to reach that peak in the last two seasons.

He's under contract until 2030 and still only 24 years old, but you get the feeling that it's time for him to step up in a big way. Chris Jones ' decline this season goes hand in hand with why their defensive line wasn't getting home as much. However, Karlaftis should be able to make up for some of the talent lost with Jones' aging.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) is seen prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have intriguing young pass rushers who can take a leap forward this offseason and help with quarterback pressures in 2026, but it isn't as effective if they don't have a leader helping them at the line of scrimmage. Jones's extensive tenure with the team will always give him seniority and the respect he deserves, but it's unacceptable that they need him to be the player he's always been at 31 in order for their defensive line to be adequate.

That can't be a recipe for success moving forward. Admittedly, it wasn't all on the defensive line. Their secondary was banged up and underwhelming, given how much talent they have. And yet, a competent defensive line would help them play in sync and go a long way toward completing their defense.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) goes to the locker room before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs' front office will be in charge of finding a new defensive coordinator if Spagnuolo does decide to leave. A new defensive scheme could be all Karlaftis needs to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season.

The clock isn't ticking on Karlaftis's time in Kansas City, but they need him to get back into form if they want to get back into the postseason again.

