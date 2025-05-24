Chiefs’ Wanya Morris Can Bounce Back From a Sophomore Slump
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted right guard Wanya Morris in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. As was seen by their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, great offensive line play is paramount to their team, and they cannot be as dominant as they want to be without a competent offensive line.
Morris began his career with a lot of potential to eventually become the Chiefs' starter, and in his rookie year, he showed a lot of promise. However, in his second year, he took a step back as a player and didn't perform as good.
Jared Dublin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released an article detailing nine players he believes can come back from a sophomore slump. Morris was listed as the lone Chiefs player who could bounce back after a disappointing second year in the NFL.
"During his rookie season, Morris did an admirable job filling in for the injured Donovan Smith at left tackle. He wasn't great, but he wasn't a disaster. Things were different in Year 2. After Kingsley Suamataia got the first crack at the starting job on Patrick Mahomes' blind side, Morris stepped in and played quite poorly.
So poorly, that Patrick Mahomes got frustrated enough to actually show his displeasure on the field. The Chiefs signed D.J. Humphries off the street and, when he got injured, they kicked All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the outside rather than turn back to Suamataia or Morris, who allowed 35 pressures and 5 sacks. He probably won't get a chance to redeem himself in 2025 after the team signed Jaylon Moore and drafted Josh Simmons".
The Chiefs have invested heavily in their offensive line, to the point where they have many offensive linemen on their roster who are the highest-paid at their position. Morris is a part of that investment, and the results have varied from year to year.
Despite what Dublin said about his chances to bounce back, Morris has a good opportunity to prove that he still deserves to be the starter. Jawaan Taylor is the lone player ahead of him in the depth chart, and Morris is younger than him.
The Chiefs' stock is on the rise despite their embarrassing loss to the Eagles, and if they want to bounce back from their huge loss, Morris will have to do a better job at protecting Patrick Mahomes, and then he'll be able to be their starter. He can bounce back, the Chiefs will need him to.
