Will 2025 Be Kelce's Last Year in the NFL?
The Kansas City Chiefs must be pleased that Travis Kelce will be returning to the team for his 13th season in the NFL, already an all-time great. Kelce looks to add to his legacy by helping the Chiefs return to another Super Bowl in 2025.
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article theorizing on players who may be lacing up their cleats for the final time next season. Chiefs' tight end Kelce is predicted to retire after this season, and this is what he had to say.
"Kelce seemed to seriously consider walking away after last season in the aftermath of Kansas City's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Had that game gone in a different direction and the Chiefs pulled off the historic three-peat, it's conceivable (if not likely) that Kelce would have opted to ride off into the sunset as a champion".
I share this opinion with Sullivan, and that his return to the team came from him not wanting to leave without a bang. His career has been so dominant up to this point, I'm sure it would've damaged his legacy to let his career end on a whimper.
"Instead, Kelce decided to come back for what will be the 35-year-old's 13th season in the league. Beyond this season, however, is a major question. Kelce isn't even under contract after 2025, but did recently seem to hint his intentions to play beyond this year, saying, 'We'll try and figure out something for next year."
It makes the most logical sense for him to retire after this contract is done; he's clearly beyond his prime and has other pursuits outside of football just waiting for him. In 2025, I expect him to leave it all out on the table and be a big contributing factor to the Chiefs' passing attack once again.
"Still, if the Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl and hoist yet another Lombardi Trophy, that could be the stage for Kelce to call it a career. Even without a championship in 2025, it feels entirely possible this is it for the all-time tight end", said Sullivan.
I believe the Chiefs will be empowered to give next season all they've got as a way to send off a legend into the sunset. He may want to play for longer, but will his body be able to keep up the physical strain of being a tight end in the NFL?
